C&F: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.8 million.

The bank, based in Toano, Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.91 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

C&F shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

