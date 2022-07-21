ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, NH

Weather Service confirms: Tornado touched down in Chesterfield, N.H.

Cover picture for the articleNational Weather Service: "The unstable airmass was associated with strong dynamics aloft which brought a high shear environment. These ingredients combined to support rotating thunderstorms across southwest New Hampshire which led to a brief toughdown of a tornado in...

Massachusetts weather: Severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warning issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties

A severe thunderstorm and tornado warning was issued to parts of Massachusetts. Winchendon, Ashby and Baldwinville have a warning in place up until 11:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said the Massachusetts towns can experience 60 mph winds as well as quarter-size hail. Greenfield, Athol...
WORCESTER, MA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Southern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1105 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rindge, or 8 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, New Boston, Mont Vernon, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 29. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Across New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in the Boston and Worcester areas, as well as in southern New Hampshire, Monday morning, the beginning of what was expected to be a stormy day. Monday marks the end of an amazing stretch of heat and humidity which was responsible for daily record highs...
BOSTON, MA
2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHESTERFIELD, NH
Microburst Hit Mass. During Thursday's Severe Storms, Knocking Down Over 100 Trees

The National Weather Service in Boston confirmed that Thursday's severe weather produced a microburst in central Massachusetts. The weather service said it surveyed damage Thursday in Warwick, Orange, Athol and the northern part of Salem. They concluded that a microburst with wind speeds estimated at 90 mph occurred in Warwick.
Heavy storm topples trees, disrupts power in northern Lakes Region

Severe weather hit the area for the second week in a row, toppling trees, and knocking out electric power to thousands of homes and businesses. The fast-moving thunderstorms were especially severe in the northern Lakes Region. Bristol, Meredith, Center Harbor, and Moultonborough were hit hard, according to weather and utility company officials.
BRISTOL, NH
Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police say around 1:00 p.m., a Ford Escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18 in Lebanon. The driver of the Ford was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Wild weather leaves major mess for Central Mass., NH residents

WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The wild weather on Thursday has left a major mess for residents in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The Warwick Fire Chief and residents told 7NEWS that the storms lasted about 20 minutes Thursday, but the damages caused by massive trees falling down are significant.
WARWICK, MA
