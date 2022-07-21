Weather Service confirms: Tornado touched down in Chesterfield, N.H.

WESTFORD – Firefighters battled flames at a Westford building during Sunday's near record-breaking heat. The multi-family home on North Main Street caught fire around 2:45 p.m., according to the fire department. Everyone home at the time was able to make it out safely. The fire department said smoke alarms worked properly and notified the residents to get out. It appears the fire started on the second floor of one of the units but the department said it spread to the entire building in just 15 minutes. A major concern for the first responders here was the temperatures in the upper 90s at the...

WESTFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO