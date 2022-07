Harrington, Del. - As you walk through the Department of Agriculture Building, you are presented with a wealth of knowledge about Delaware's agriculture industry. For example, soybeans are a big crop harvested in the state. Stacy Hofmann, Chief of community relations with the Delaware Department of Agriculture says tonight, agriculture secretary Michael Scuse will speak on the economic impact Delaware's soybeans have across the nation.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO