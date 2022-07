A pizza delivery driver might need surgery after he was injured by a car that crashed through the front of the Utah restaurant where he works, local media outlets reported. Surveillance video of the crash shows the car colliding with the front of Big Daddy’s Pizza in Sandy after 8 p.m. on July 22, KSL reported. The car slammed into the worker and pinned him against a wall, according to the outlet.

