Encino man sentenced to over 11 years for $27 million PPP fraud scheme
4 days ago
A Southern California man was sentenced to 135 months, the equivalent of 11 years and three months, in prison for submitting fraudulent applications seeking money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), submitting false statements to a financial institution, and money laundering. Robert Benlevi, 53, of Encino, was convicted by...
Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley responded to the opinion from the California Attorney General on the early implementation of new supervisorial boundaries enacted by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Voters must feel confident in their vote determining who represents them,” said Supervisor Foley. “I am excited to return to...
California’s pot shops operate legally under state law – but cannabis remains illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act. A balance that makes operating a marijuana-based business tricky in the Golden State. Federal law states that anyone who grows, possesses, uses, sells, transports or distributes cannabis can be...
Supply chain problems have been negatively impacting California and the rest of the nation for months. Look at any new car lot and you see the lack of inventory. Even buying products at the store is difficult. A big part of the problem has been the backup caused by the...
Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and Assemblymember Steve Bennet (D-Ventura) announced that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 915 in to law. This legislation bans the sale of firearms, ammunition, and precursor parts on all property owned and operated by the state. This builds on SB 264 from last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center. SB 915 comes at a moment where gun-related deaths in the United States have swelled to crisis levels, with increased fatalities in 2020 and 2021 according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Former California Republican State Senator Bob Dutton has died. The County of San Bernardino released a statement about Dutton, acknowledging him as "Rancho Cucamonga’s longtime statesman, community member, and friend."
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
In 2008, Sacramento Democrats sold voters an idea about a bullet train that would be a fast and ‘efficient’ means of transportation, carrying passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours. Fast-forward to 14 years later, this ‘efficient’ bullet train was supposed to be...
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
A woman was killed Friday night and her passenger was hospitalized after a driver crashed head-on into their SUV in Lakewood, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Police were called to the scene of the crash in the area of South Lake Driver and East Lake Park Drive...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine trying to buy a home only to be told you might not be able to because you have an outstanding bill for thousands of dollars to the Internal Revenue Services – a bill that you never received or knew about. That is exactly what...
More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could be set to walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote Friday to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), which represents workers across...
Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce new member Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach). The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation includes: Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Andreas Borgeas, Senator Brian Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Bob Hertzberg, Senator Anthony Portantino, Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Megan Dahle, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Vince Fong, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Assemblymember Suzette Valladares, and Assemblymember Jim Wood.
In California, 32,000 children under 18 have experienced the death of a parent or primary caregiver from COVID-19. The state has set aside $100 million for trust funds for children who are in low-income families to access when they turn 18 for school, housing or other expenses.
Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
California Highway Patrol officers took one person into custody Saturday night after they tried to run from a police chase. The chase started in San Diego County, according to officials, before making its way into Orange County.
Michael and Amanda McAnelly were traveling with their two small kids and three small dogs when the unthinkable happened: they lost everything. The McAnellys are moving from Oregon to Texas, and to assist that venture, they sold their home and bought a CargoMate trailer. But late last month, as the family was visiting Amanda’s mother […]
