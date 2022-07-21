ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Encino man sentenced to over 11 years for $27 million PPP fraud scheme

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Southern California man was sentenced to 135 months, the equivalent of 11 years and three months, in prison for submitting fraudulent applications seeking money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), submitting false statements to a financial institution, and money laundering. Robert Benlevi, 53, of Encino, was convicted by...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to CA Attorney General’s opinion on County Supervisor representation after redistricting

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley responded to the opinion from the California Attorney General on the early implementation of new supervisorial boundaries enacted by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Voters must feel confident in their vote determining who represents them,” said Supervisor Foley. “I am excited to return to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

How California cannabis shops operate despite a federal ban

California’s pot shops operate legally under state law – but cannabis remains illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act. A balance that makes operating a marijuana-based business tricky in the Golden State. Federal law states that anyone who grows, possesses, uses, sells, transports or distributes cannabis can be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encino#Fraud#Fbi#Southern
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

California becomes the first state to ban gun shows on state property, builds on Orange County Fairgrounds ban

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and Assemblymember Steve Bennet (D-Ventura) announced that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 915 in to law. This legislation bans the sale of firearms, ammunition, and precursor parts on all property owned and operated by the state. This builds on SB 264 from last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center. SB 915 comes at a moment where gun-related deaths in the United States have swelled to crisis levels, with increased fatalities in 2020 and 2021 according to the Gun Violence Archive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
oc-breeze.com

Busted: High-speed rail myths and facts website full of opinions

In 2008, Sacramento Democrats sold voters an idea about a bullet train that would be a fast and ‘efficient’ means of transportation, carrying passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours. Fast-forward to 14 years later, this ‘efficient’ bullet train was supposed to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyChesCo

Surveillance Photo Released in Walmart Generator Theft: Suspect Sought

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California governor targets Greg Abbott in full-page ads in 3 Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
oc-breeze.com

California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announces Cottie Petrie-Norris as new member

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce new member Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach). The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation includes: Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Andreas Borgeas, Senator Brian Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Bob Hertzberg, Senator Anthony Portantino, Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Megan Dahle, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Vince Fong, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Assemblymember Suzette Valladares, and Assemblymember Jim Wood.
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy