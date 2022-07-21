5 Arrested After Assaults at Downtown Restaurant

Suffolk County Police arrested five men after an assault that occurred in Huntington on Tuesday.

Second Precinct police officers responded to Vauxhall, at 26 Clinton Ave., at 11:09 p.m. after a group of people caused a disturbance with customers who were dining outside the restaurant.

An employee intervence said, police said, and the suspects assaulted him.

A short time later, the following five people were arrested and charged with Riot 2nd Degree and Assault 2nd Degree:

Naire Daniels, 21, of Wyandanch, who was charged with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony

Hayden Charles, 19, of West Babylon, second-degree riot, a misdemeanor, and who was charged with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony

Dashawn Andrews, 18, of North Babylon, who was charged with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony

Carl Andrews, 20, of West Babylon, with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony, and second-degree riot

Tapharye Charles, 22, of West Babylon, with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony, and second-degree riot

The five were arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth said, “We are aware that there was an incident. The town public safety department is in full cooperation with Suffolk police to resolve that matter and to ensure the safety of the public​.”

The defendants are due back in court in August.