On Interstate 5 between Mexico and Canada, there's only one spot where car traffic grinds to a halt to make way for boats — and it's on the border of Washington and Oregon. That may soon change.Driving the news: After nearly a decade-long delay, plans are moving forward for a new I-5 bridge connecting the two states.Why it matters: The current bridge over the Columbia River is old and could collapse in an earthquake. What's more, the aging structure must often be raised to let boats through and for maintenance, stalling traffic on the West Coast's main north-south freeway —...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO