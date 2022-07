The City of Salem Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Rakel “Kel” McGuinnes was last seen in Salem, VA on July 21st, 2022. Rakel cut her hair sometime before she went missing so it’s shorter than what you see in the photo. Rakel has a scar on her forehead. She requires medication and may be in need of medical attention. If you see or have any information on Rakel’s whereabouts, please contact the City of Salem Police Department at 540-375-3078.

SALEM, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO