Simple Garam Masala Recipe

If you have ever been to a Sonic Drive-In restaurant, seen one of their commercials on TV (or YouTube), or been even vaguely aware of American fast-food culture over the course of the past half century or so, you are probably aware that the chain offers a lot of different beverage products, most of which are resoundingly sweet. And those two words are perfectly applicable to the latest foodstuff on the Sonic Drive-In menu, the new Churro Shake. But note we don't say "overwhelmingly sweet" or use descriptors like cloying or sickly sweet or any such pejoratives because while big and intense in taste, this shake hit the spot. At least about half of it did — we'll get to the nitty-gritty of it all in a bit, describing our first-hand taste test experience with the newest (and we mean newest — as you'll see, this shake isn't even available to all customers yet) Sonic offering.

RESTAURANTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO