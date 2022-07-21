Simple Garam Masala Recipe

Mustard greens, while delicious, are often overlooked in favor of other popular greens like arugula, kale, or spinach. If you do opt to enjoy mustard greens as a side dish, then you'll not only experience an abundance of flavor, but you'll also glean a number of health benefits. Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn can attest to those health benefits with her easy mustard greens recipe: "Mustard greens fall into the category of cruciferous vegetables which have been shown to [help] prevent cancer, are anti-inflammatory, contain lots of antioxidants and are alkaline for the body," she explains. While Hahn notes that these greens aren't as popular as other cruciferous veggies, like broccoli or cabbage, they definitely deserve some love and a place in your diet.
Comments / 0