Mario Cristobal excited with Miami players attacking demanding regimen

By Alan Rubenstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Cristobal is known for being a demanding head coach. Cristobal expects a lot of hard work from his players off the field during the offseason and season. The Miami football players have put in a lot of hard work in the nearly seven and half months since he was hired...

Mario Cristobal happy with Miami football name, image and likeness

Speaking at ACC Kickoff last week, head coach Mario Cristobal was asked about his experience with name, images and likeness during the first year since it was instituted and what he would like to see from it moving forward. Cristobal is pleased that the Miami football players and Hurricanes’ athletes have benefitted from NIL.
Miami Heat: Kevin Durant rumors highlight harsh NBA realities

The Miami Heat have yet to strike a deal on the NBA trade market this offseason. But that isn’t because they haven’t been trying. With the rumors swirling about their interest in guys like Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, though with Mitchell as the secondary option to Durant as the main priority of the Miami Heat, KD being top billing is probably the same story that’s unfolding in other buildings around the NBA.
Inter Miami not planning to build larger stadium

Miami Freedom Park developers said that they "don't plan to build a 40,000-seat stadium that could accommodate" Univ. of Miami football games, according to Joey Flechas of the MIAMI HERALD. During the hours-long hearing of the city of Miami’s Planning and Zoning Appeals Board Wednesday evening, it “became clear" that Inter Miami owners want to "build a 25,000-seat stadium and do not plan to pursue a larger venue,” as was requested by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Richard Perez, an attorney representing Inter Miami, said, “There are significant impediments to that. ... The height here is limited by the (Federal Aviation Administration)." Club owners would have to “go back to the drawing board” to make the venue larger. Otherwise it would "require a wider stadium, which would impact the other commercial sections of the development and alter several other parts of the zoning plan" -- a process owners "don’t want to pursue because they want to start hosting home games in 2025.” The recent announcement that Miami will host 2026 World Cup games also has “given Inter Miami owners new urgency” because they hope to “host satellite events at Miami Freedom Park.” Club owners are “asking to be exempt from a city policy that requires developers of private projects on public land to pay 1.5% of the development’s cost into a fund that pays for public art installations.” Under the city’s policy, Miami Freedom Park “would owe $19.5 million” (MIAMI HERALD, 7/23).
Hidden Cuban cuisines every Miami local needs to try

Cuban cuisines in Miami are easy to find, but these are truly some of the best options. Miami is home to a massive Cuban population, which is why it’s the perfect place to enjoy your fill of authentic Cuban cuisines and has some of the most delicious options that you can treat yourself to. The city is speckled with some of the best restaurants and food joints serving authentic Cuban cuisines.
Road Trip from Tampa to Miami

The Sunshine State provides perfect opportunities for exciting road trips with its theme parks, ocean views and winter sun, as well as a truly stunning national park. The drive from Miami to Tampa has the picture-perfect setting for a laid back adventure. The road trip from Tampa to Miami takes...
3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
Condo owners brace for steep costs — with post-Surfside reforms on the way

Sell now or pay later? It could become an unpleasant choice for many South Florida condominium owners, ahead of a new state building inspection law driven by last year’s catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. By the time Florida’s updated condo safety law goes into effect in 2025, many owners may have decided that it’s too costly to stay in their decades-old, ...
Best Hot Dogs Spots In South Florida

It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
Miami Duo meet K9 Nero and his handler after stealing a boat!

CATCH OF THE WEEK – MIAMI DUO FINDS THEMSELVES TAKING THE #WRONGEXIT AND GETTING A PERSONAL MEET AND GREET WITH K9 NERO. As you know our K-9 Unit has been busy this summer hosting meet and greets with various summer camps and showing off their skills to our youth! Last night, K9 Nero was able to provide a personal meet and greet for a #wrongexit thief out of Miami.
Mahjcon coming to Boca Raton this fall

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The organizers of Mahjcon said since the pandemic the game of Mah Jongg has grown by leaps and bounds as people found new ways to connect. Debbie Barnett loves the game of Mah Jongg. She’s written a book about it, she’s the founder of an online school about it, and she even met her husband because of the game.
Woman shot dead in downtown Miami overnight

MIAMI – A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Miami, police said. According to a Miami police spokesperson, units responded to the area of Southeast First Avenue and First Street at around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found a woman in her 20s wounded.
