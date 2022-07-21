Mario Cristobal excited with Miami players attacking demanding regimen

Miami Freedom Park developers said that they "don't plan to build a 40,000-seat stadium that could accommodate" Univ. of Miami football games, according to Joey Flechas of the MIAMI HERALD. During the hours-long hearing of the city of Miami’s Planning and Zoning Appeals Board Wednesday evening, it “became clear" that Inter Miami owners want to "build a 25,000-seat stadium and do not plan to pursue a larger venue,” as was requested by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Richard Perez, an attorney representing Inter Miami, said, “There are significant impediments to that. ... The height here is limited by the (Federal Aviation Administration)." Club owners would have to “go back to the drawing board” to make the venue larger. Otherwise it would "require a wider stadium, which would impact the other commercial sections of the development and alter several other parts of the zoning plan" -- a process owners "don’t want to pursue because they want to start hosting home games in 2025.” The recent announcement that Miami will host 2026 World Cup games also has “given Inter Miami owners new urgency” because they hope to “host satellite events at Miami Freedom Park.” Club owners are “asking to be exempt from a city policy that requires developers of private projects on public land to pay 1.5% of the development’s cost into a fund that pays for public art installations.” Under the city’s policy, Miami Freedom Park “would owe $19.5 million” (MIAMI HERALD, 7/23).

