The R. Kelly saga continues to get even more bizarre. Jocelyn Savage, one of his alleged victims, is now reportedly his fiancée. The disgraced crooner is apparently set to get married. According to TMZ Jocelyn Savage submitted a letter on Monday, June 13 to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly prior to his sentencing. While the goal of the kite was get to Robert some leniency, she stated they intend to jump the broom. “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” she wrote. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

