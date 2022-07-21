ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Gender pay gap linked to unpaid chores in childhood

By University of East Anglia
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung women's and girls' time spent in unpaid household work contributes to the gender pay gap, according to new research from the Universities of East Anglia (UEA), Birmingham and Brunel. The research shows women's later employment participation is affected by taking on the weight of this care burden in...

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year

Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
RETAIL
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Narco-drones' are the newest form of drug trafficking. Our laws aren't yet ready to combat them

This month, Spanish police authorities seized autonomous underwater vehicles, each capable of transporting around 200 kilograms of drugs. It's not the first time police authorities have caught an uncrewed vessel carrying illicit substances. These remote-controlled "narco-drones," "narco-subs" or "underwater drones" herald a new era in international drug trafficking. Drugs and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Gender Inequality#Women And Men#Gender Pay Gap#Chores#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Feminist Economics
Phys.org

Refugee and migrant women are often excluded from mainstream domestic violence services and policy

In Australia, the discussion around gendered violence is increasingly focused on diversity. However, policy and services continue to be based mostly on the experiences of white, Anglo-settler women. Our research, published in the Journal of Intercultural Studies, involved interviews with 31 frontline workers. These workers came from mainstream domestic violence...
HOMELESS
Phys.org

Political panel survey: Germans feel strongly threatened by current crises

The majority of Germans feel that their security is threatened by the current political crises. Over 78 percent of respondents to the latest "Politikpanel Deutschland" (Political Panel Germany) survey conducted by the University of Freiburg regard the war in Ukraine as threatening or very threatening. The war in eastern Europe thus overshadows all other problems. In second place is the fear of inflation and rising prices (72 percent). Of the participants in the online survey, 65 percent perceive the climate crisis as rather or very threatening.
ELECTIONS
Phys.org

Wood heating pollutes the air in mountain areas more than previously assumed

Around 30 million people in Europe live in mountain valleys. A large part of this population is more affected by air pollution than previously assumed. This is the conclusion of a Slovenian-German research team from measurements in the Northern Dinaric Alps. Due to temperature inversions in winter, pollutants are trapped in the valleys to such an extent that soot and fine dust could reach alarming levels even in small villages, as they otherwise occur mainly in the centers of congested metropolises, write researchers from the Universities of Ljubljana, Molise and Nova Gorica and the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (ACP). With mobile measurements using an instrumented backpack by TROPOS, it had become possible to examine the pollutant distribution in more detail.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Shedding light on more efficient ways to breed cassava

Crop breeders are always looking for ways to improve a crop. They know that even small differences in quality and quantity can mean big differences in profits for farmers. So, making the breeding process faster and cheaper makes it more likely they will have success. A popular cash crop in...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Phys.org

Choosing sufficiency for greater fulfillment and satisfaction

The consumerist economy constantly prompts people to buy new things to find happiness, even when it's unsustainable. Sufficiency is a burgeoning idea that calls for buying fewer material goods and finding fulfillment in sustainability. Thinking of goods as circular and leaving a lighter environmental footprint are ideas that are moving...
INDIA
Phys.org

The central core clock machinery drives the majority of metabolic rhythms

Life on earth is based on recurring 24-hour environmental cycles that are genetically encoded as molecular clocks active in all mammalian organs. Communication between these clocks can control circadian homeostasis. Temporal coordination of metabolism can then mediate inter-tissue communication. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Paul Petrus and a team of interdisciplinary researchers in epigenetics and metabolism, health sciences, computer science and biomedicine at the University of California, Irvine, U.S., and the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain, characterized the process to which clocks across diverse organs controlled systematic metabolic rhythms. This trajectory is a research area that hitherto remains to be explored. The team studied the metabolome of serum from mice with tissue-specific expression of the clock gene Bmal1. The experimental outcomes indicated that the central clock regulated the metabolic rhythms via behavior. The findings highlighted the circadian connection between tissues to emphasize the significance of the central clock governing the signals.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

China swelters under record heat

Cities across China were on red alert for heatwaves on Monday, as tens of millions of people were warned to stay indoors and record temperatures strained energy supply. Swathes of the planet have been hit by extreme and deadly heatwaves in recent months, from Western Europe in July to India in March to April.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Heeding the heat: Desert regions may better inform the future of global temperate zones driven by climate change

When it comes to the world's climate, in the past decade, Earth keeps sending us its summer siren's call. Annually, it's mostly been a case of heeding the heat, and repeat. According to NASA, nineteen of the hottest years have occurred since 2000, with 2016 and 2020 tied for the hottest ever on record. This summer is already making worldwide headlines, with the UK scorching beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) for the first time ever.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Reducing sugar consumption to achieve climate and sustainability goals

Reducing sugar consumption would have important benefits in the fight against climate change, as well as in the recovery from the health and economic crises associated with the coronavirus pandemic. This is the conclusion of a study by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) that analyses the potential climate and sustainability co-benefits of reducing sugar consumption through redirecting existing sugar cropland to alternative uses.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Next generation atomic clocks are a step closer to real world applications

Quantum clocks are shrinking, thanks to new technologies developed at the University of Birmingham-led UK Quantum Technology Hub Sensors and Timing. Working in collaboration with and partly funded by the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), a team of quantum physicists have devised new approaches that not only reduce the size of their clock, but also make it robust enough to be transported out of the laboratory and employed in the 'real world'.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station

China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months. The Wentian laboratory was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Straightening out kinky roots captures carbon and avoids drought stress

Researchers have discovered a new gene in barley and wheat that controls the angle of root growth in soil, opening the door to new cereal varieties with deeper roots that are less susceptible to drought and nutrient stress, thus mitigating the effects of climate change. "The angle at which barley...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Fish in a major South African river are full of microplastics

We are living in the plastic age. Plastics are literally everywhere: clothes, furniture, computers, phones and more contain plastic materials. It's no wonder, then, that the food we eat, the water we drink and even the air we breathe is contaminated with microplastics. These tiny plastic particles are smaller than...
AFRICA
Phys.org

Preteen children tend to associate 'brilliance' with males, study finds

Children hold stereotypical views that "brilliance" is a male trait, and this belief strengthens as they grow, up to the age of 12, researchers from Singapore and the United States have reported. The study, led by NTU Singapore in collaboration with New York University, was published in the scientific journal...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy