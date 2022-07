The Ford Bronco Sport has racked up quite a few accolades over the past several months, including being named one of the best SUVs on the market for under $30,000, one of the most satisfying such models, and one of the best new vehicles for teenagers by Consumer Reports, as well as earning high marks for its infotainment system and initial quality from J.D. Power. Now, J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. APEAL Study – which saw Ford rank above the mass market segment average and Lincoln land below the premium segment average – has bestowed yet another honor on the Ford Bronco Sport, as the rugged crossover is the highest-ranked small SUV in that particular study.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO