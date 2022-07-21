ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Basle 2-0 Crusaders: Irish Cup winners lose to 10 men in Europa Conference League first leg

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrusaders lost 2-0 to 10-man Basel in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie in Switzerland. The hosts had midfielder Taulant Xhaka sent-off for two fouls in as many minutes in the 33rd minute. Two minutes later, Dan Ndoye put Basel ahead with a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants immediate Man United exit’ and Frenkie De Jong latest

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United with his agent Jorge Mendes for showdown talks on his future, as speculation continues on whether he will leave Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese has confirmed his desire for a move, but United’s stance is he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.Now, the 37-year-old is expected to sit down with new United manager Erik ten Hag after arriving at the club’s Carrington training base this morning. Ronaldo was due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in Scotland 2022

Follow live coverage of Scotland vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in Scotland 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
BBC

Historic pride jersey sparks player boycott in Australia

Seven players in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) will boycott a key match over their team's decision to wear a pride jersey. On Thursday, the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles will become the first team in the competition ever to don a kit which promotes LGBT inclusivity in the sport. But...
RUGBY
BBC

Ronaldo home training

Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social media to let Manchester United fans know he is training hard - all be it away from the squad. The 37-year-old is due to meet new manager Erik ten Tag on Tuesday to discuss his future at the club. Ronaldo is yet to train with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taulant Xhaka
Person
Marwin Hitz
Person
Paul Heatley
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Nia Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles in heats

Defending champion Nia Ali crashed out of 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Eugene. The 33-year-old American was leading the race until she hit her knee on the penultimate barrier. She struggled to regain balance and fell at the final hurdle as Jamaican training partner Britany Anderson won...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy