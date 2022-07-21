ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Motorcyclist killed Wednesday in two-vehicle crash at Lenexa intersection

By Maia Bond, Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night in Lenexa.

At about 10:15 p.m., Lenexa police responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of West 87th Street Parkway and Maurer Road, said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department .

According to the preliminary investigation, a motorcycle traveling east went through a red light on West 87th Street. A car was turning left from northbound Maurer Road when the motorcycle hit the side of the car.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Kevin M. Joyce, 40, of Lenexa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured and is cooperating. The crash remains under investigation, according to the police department.

