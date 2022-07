GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community members in Greensboro are begging for a change after another incident on Randleman road this past weekend. The shooting on Sunday comes just a couple of weeks after the Truist bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and the Fairway gas station were all robbed in separate incidents on different days. People who live in that area said enough is enough, something needs to be done.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO