David Carl Anderson, 83, of Imperial died July 21, 2022. Mr. Anderson was a sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned a master’s degree in criminal justice and served as a commander of state. He was a member of the Military Order of the Cooties, Knights of Columbus, Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Past Commanders Club. Born Sept. 22, 1938, in Nameoki, Ill., he was the son of the late Eda (Johnson) and Carl Anderson.

IMPERIAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO