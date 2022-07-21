City of Albany receives $3.9 million minority health grant

ALBANY — The city of Albany was awarded a $3.9 million grant from Health and Human Services and the Office of Minority Health to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in specific regions of Albany and Dougherty County. The city, in partnership with Albany State University, is now seeking community-based organizations to apply for grants to create programming. These programs should aim to improve COVID-19 health literacy and access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for those residing in east and south Albany.

Interested grant applicants will be able to choose from four funding levels: