Albany, GA

City of Albany receives $3.9 million minority health grant

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

ALBANY — The city of Albany was awarded a $3.9 million grant from Health and Human Services and the Office of Minority Health to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in specific regions of Albany and Dougherty County. The city, in partnership with Albany State University, is now seeking community-based organizations to apply for grants to create programming. These programs should aim to improve COVID-19 health literacy and access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for those residing in east and south Albany.

Interested grant applicants will be able to choose from four funding levels:

Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Albany State Youth Enrichment Program (ASYEP) closing ceremony

The Albany State Youth Enrichment Program (ASYEP) at Albany State University (ASU) is a community outreach initiative designed to provide youth within the city of Albany and Dougherty County, Georgia and surrounding counties an opportunity to engage in a variety of enrichment activities during the months of June and July.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty County offers higher pay amid employee shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is looking to fill almost 150 positions. One way they’re trying to get those filled is by paying people more money. Recently, they had a job fair to highlight their new pay scale. County Administrator Michael McCoy said they’re already seeing the effects...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Lee County Class of '22 Distinguished Alumni announced

LEESBURG — The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni Program Committee has announce the selection of seven recipients of the 2022 LCHS Distinguished Alumni Award. The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments, or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of volunteers gathered this weekend, all with the objective to get theLife Preparatory School for Boys open by August 3. “We’re just grateful for all the support and help that we’ve been getting since our school is getting ready to open,” King Randall, the founder of Life Preparatory School For Boys, said.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Dougherty County fifth-graders experience ag

ALBANY – Albany Area YMCA third- through fifth-graders have a better understanding of how farmers grow their food thanks to the Georgia Ag Experience visiting their school recently. The Georgia Ag Experience is a mobile classroom housed in a 36-foot trailer, which gives elementary students the chance to take...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New Lee Co. store helps employ people with disabilities

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County has a new business on the block. It’s called Zak’s French Market and Consignment right in downtown Leesburg. Not only is it helping with economic development, but it’s opening opportunities for those who can be forgotten. Sheri Barlow is not only...
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Births

Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between July 1 and July 16, 2022:. Adkins, Neo MaSallah Sadiq, son, was born July 14 to Fantique Adkins of Sparks.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

GDOT weighs Worth wooden bridge replacement

POULAN, GA – Trees shade the wooden Town Creek bridge on a quiet dirt road in Worth County. It’s charming, but motorists who drive across the weathered boards might see it differently. The Melton Road bridge was built in 1986 and the creosote-soaked timber is decaying, splitting and...
WORTH COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: African-American Art Exhibit at Albany State University

The art exhibit for Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art opened at Albany State University opened on July 11. The exhibit will run through August 24 in the Arthur R. Berry Gallery in the ASU Dr. Joseph W. Holley Fine Arts Center. Regular gallery hours are 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or by appointment.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Theft suspects identity wanted by Camilla and Albany Police Department

The Camilla Police Department has requested the Albany Police Department’s assistance in identifying two suspects. The CPD is seeking the identity of the suspects responsible for a theft at Camilla Express. According to APD, the woman took cash out the gaming machines located in the store before fleeing the...
CAMILLA, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police need community's help identifying shoplifting suspect

The Albany Police Department need’s the community's assistance in identifying the suspect in the still photos for shoplifting. The incident occurred at Sunrise Gas Station in the 1600 Block of W Broad Avenue. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crime stoppers at...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Sharing a message and a sweet treat

ALBANY -- Participants in the Sherwood Christian Academy Middle School girls basketball camp handed out free watermelons to passersby in Albany over the weekend. The watermelon came with a note that proclaimed, "Even better than a free watermelon is God's gift of free life." For more photographs from the giveaway, see AlbanyHerald.com.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department need the public's help locating missing teen

The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing / runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Azharia Robinson is reported to have left her house on Friday, July 22, and ran away. Robinson's mother returned from the gas station and discovered the teen missing. FOX 31 does not have an...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Missing girl found

Travoriya Powell has been located. The Albany Police Department needs the community's help in locating a missing / runaway juvenile. Travoriya Powell, born in 2006, is reported to have run away. Travoriya's mother says she last saw her daughter on July 23 at approximately 6:20 p.m. Following an argument over...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Camp of Champs combines sports and character education for Albany youth

The L&G Education Foundation brought a group of former and current star athletes this week to provide fun activities and life lessons to about 100 participants in the Albany Recreation & Parks Department's summer camp participants. The program teaches character education, with small groups of kids paired with the instructors.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

GDC: 2 arrested attempting to drop contraband at Dooly State Prison

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects were arrested while trying to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, it happened on July 17. The suspects, Zacarious Sanders and Antoinette Brooks, were spotted near Dooly State Prison trying to drop off the contraband. Authorities...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
Albany, GA
