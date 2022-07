United States Steel Corporation X is scheduled to come up with its second-quarter 2022 results after the bell on Jul 28. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missed once. U.S. Steel has a trailing-four quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.3%, on average. It delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 1.7% in the last reported quarter. Healthy end-market demand and higher year-over-year selling prices are likely to have supported its second-quarter results.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO