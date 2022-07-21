ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack County, NH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrimack by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockingham; Strafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN YORK...CENTRAL ROCKINGHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN STRAFFORD COUNTIES At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Epping, or 7 miles southwest of Durham, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rochester, Durham, Dover, Barrington, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Newmarket, Raymond, Eliot, Lee, Fremont, Madbury, Nottingham and Newfields. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable; Berkshire; Bristol; Dukes; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Nantucket; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNSTABLE BERKSHIRE BRISTOL DUKES ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX NANTUCKET NORFOLK PLYMOUTH SUFFOLK WORCESTER
NANTUCKET, MA

