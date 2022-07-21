ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

Heat Advisory issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Worcester County in central Massachusetts Northwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchendon, or 10 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gardner, Winchendon, Townsend, Templeton, Ashburnham, Ashby and Royalston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern New York. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk County through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntington Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood and Fort Salonga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berkshire County in western Massachusetts East central Schenectady County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Eastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Saratoga County in east central New York Rensselaer County in east central New York Southwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Latham to near Castleton-On-Hudson to 6 miles west of Athens, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, East Greenbush, Cohoes, North Adams, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Hoosick Falls, Chatham, Nassau, Hunter, Latham, Delmar and Adams. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy