Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A 3.4-mile loop "through the middle" of Upper Paugussett State Forest. These trails meander through open woods, reclaimed farm land, new forest and old, hemlock and hardwood, along the ridges and following the contours of the land. Mostly easy walking, no significant elevation changes after an initial climb from the parking lot. Meet at the Pond Brook boat launch on Hanover Rd. at 9:30 am. For GPS, use 157 Hanover Rd. Newtown CT, and the boat launch is across the road. Please email leader if you plan to attend.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO