Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group have been given approval by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority to merge Eurosport UK and BT Sport. Under the $773 million agreement, BT Sport will become a Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiary in a 50-50 deal and earn $113.6 million over the next three years. BT Sport will gain up to an additional $660 million based on its performance, and Warner Bros. Discovery will have the option to buy out BT.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO