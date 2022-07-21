Garth Brooks To Debut Unreleased Trisha Yearwood Duet With New Anthology

Photo: Getty Images

Garth Brooks unveiled new details about a project that captures the stories of his life and career. Brooks announced on Thursday (July 21) that the second part of his anthology is set to release on November 15.

The Anthology Part II, The Next Five Years aims to take “an in-depth look at the stories behind the songs and recording sessions for Fresh Horses, Sevens, The Limited Series, Double Live, and Scarecrow,” its description reads. “The Anthology Part II contains a 6-disc set of musical highlights from albums released during that time PLUS two previously unreleased recordings including a new duet with Trisha Yearwood.”

Brooks released The Anthology, Part I: The First Five Years in 2017. It’s Brooks’ “first-ever book, (including) 240 pages of behind-the-scenes stories as told by Garth and the people who helped make him the #1 selling solo artist in history,” the country artist’s website reads. “The hardcover Limited First Edition packaging also includes five albums with 52 songs, 19 unreleased recordings, and more than 200 never-before-seen photos.”

The second installment picks up in 1996 and continues through 2001. It picks up where the first part of The Anthology left off, according to the announcement on Thursday. The “in-depth look” at Brooks’ stories include reflecting on recording “Beer Run” with George Jones, Keith Urban’s recollections of recording with Brooks, and more. It also describes Brooks’ 24-hour signing session at Fan Fair in 1996.

“The way I see it, Garth spent the first five years of that crazy ride just hanging on for dear life!” Yearwood said in a statement. “In the second five years, you start to see a captain steering his own ship.”

"I learned a lot!" Brooks added with a laugh. Referencing conversations with Bob Dylan, Urban and Steve Wariner, he continued: "The interviews just floored me! Miss Yearwood claimed there was a duet version of ‘To Make You Feel My Love’ that only she remembered. But when we found it buried deep in the vault, I was amazed how raw and beautiful it was!"