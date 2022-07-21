‘Never could’ve dreamed this’: Davie County nurse wins over $250,000 after taking mom’s advice

Large amount of money (Getty Images)

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Gina Dillard, of Mocksville, said her mother recommended she buy a lottery ticket, so she took her advice, bought a $5 ticket on Tuesday night and won $254,926, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“This was the first week I’ve ever tried playing Fast Play,” Dillard said.

Dillard, a 55-year-old nurse, bought her lucky Double Win ticket Tuesday at AJ Food Mart on Yadkinville Road in Mocksville.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Dillard made her purchase, it had just reached $509,852. Because she bought a $5 ticket, she won 50 percent of the jackpot.

“I never could’ve dreamed this,” Dillard said. “I couldn’t even sleep last night.”

Dillard arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $181,024.

She said she would like to pay off her house and car with her winnings and then put the rest in savings.