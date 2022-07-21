ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

‘Never could’ve dreamed this’: Davie County nurse wins over $250,000 after taking mom’s advice

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPb4J_0gnzjMnm00
Large amount of money (Getty Images)

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Gina Dillard, of Mocksville, said her mother recommended she buy a lottery ticket, so she took her advice, bought a $5 ticket on Tuesday night and won $254,926, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“This was the first week I’ve ever tried playing Fast Play,” Dillard said.

Dillard, a 55-year-old nurse, bought her lucky Double Win ticket Tuesday at AJ Food Mart on Yadkinville Road in Mocksville.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Dillard made her purchase, it had just reached $509,852. Because she bought a $5 ticket, she won 50 percent of the jackpot.

“I never could’ve dreamed this,” Dillard said. “I couldn’t even sleep last night.”

Dillard arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $181,024.

She said she would like to pay off her house and car with her winnings and then put the rest in savings.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,940 ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery prize

GASTONIA, N.C. 9WGHP) — A Lucky for Life drawing delivered a $25,000 a year for life prize to William Mark Shellman, of Gastonia, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shellman bought his winning ticket for the June 21 drawing through Online Play. He claimed his prize at...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Denton couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
DENTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro Councilwoman responds to crime on Randleman Road in wake of shooting; ‘I’m a little baffled’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro city councilwoman is declaring something needs to be done about an area of the city troubled by violence. “We’ve got to get people to understand that violence is not the answer,” Sharon Hightower, who represents District 1 in Greensboro City County, said. People living along Randleman Road have dealt […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
WLOS.com

NC Food Lion employee stabbed while at work

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Winston-Salem Police responded to the Food Lion at 1000 Waughtown St., in reference to an attempted robbery. When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim inside the store suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man hospitalized after Wet'n Wild wave pool incident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man was taken to a nearby hospital after an incident occurred at the Wet'n Wild wave pool Saturday morning. General Manager Adam Good said that park staff was called to the wave pool at 11:40 a.m. regarding a man in distress. The man was taken...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Soccer legend Hope Solo pleads guilty after DWI arrest in Winston-Salem with children in vehicle at Walmart parking lot, DA says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo pled guilty in Forsyth County District Court on Monday to driving while impaired and was given a sentence of 30 days, according to a statement released by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Nc Education Lottery#Double Win#Aj Food Mart
Furniture Today

Greensboro store will be Top 100 retailer’s sixth in North Carolina

STAMFORD, Conn. — Top 100 retailer Lovesac is expanding its reach in North Carolina with a new storefront in Greensboro. Located at 3326 West Friendly Ave., Suite 137, in open-air shopping mall Friendly Center, signage at the location says the store will be open in the fall. When complete, it will occupy 1,520 square feet, according to Friendly Center officials.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Wright, Fleming to marry in November

Tony and Daphne Wright of Lowgap announce the engagement of their son, Casey Gray Wright, of Lowgap, to Megan Fleming of Mount Airy. Casey is a graduate of NC State University and is employed by Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center. Megan is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is also employed at Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WBTW News13

North Carolina mall suspect who allegedly shot at employees who caught him shoplifting arrested, bond set at over $1M

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots inside Hanes Mall on Sunday. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, authorities were called just before 6 p.m. to the mall for reports of shots fired inside Belk. No one was hurt, and the suspect was no longer in the building. Investigators allege […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cornelius family selling 80-plus acres on Lake Norman for $22M

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A property spanning more than 80 acres along Lake Norman in Mooresville and currently owned by the Cornelius family is on the market for $22 million. Valerie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office listed the 81.4-acre, lakefront property for sale on July 20. It is off Homer Road and split by Cornelius Road.
CORNELIUS, NC
WXII 12

Bikers ride through Lexington to honor 8-year-old killed in crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. — According to William Wilson, there are some misconceptions about bikers. He said people see them as rough, leather-wearing troublemakers. Despite holding benefit and fundraiser events throughout the year, he saidSaturday's event in Lexington should shed light on who they really are. A sea of motorcycles filled...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Kernersville man dies after head-on collision on Horneytown Road

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a crash in High Point. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a collision on Horneytown Road, just after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday. They say that a vehicle going north on Horneytown Road went left of center and collided head-on with a pickup truck going south.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy