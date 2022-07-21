ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

As extremely dry, hot weather continues, no burn ban yet for Tulsa County

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — As Mother Nature turns Green Country into more like ‘brown’ country, FOX23 investigated why a burn ban has yet to be issued in Tulsa County.

Executive Director of TAEMA Joe Kralicek makes the recommendation for a burn ban to county commissioners to put into effect. He explained it is not a snap decision.

There are two pieces of criteria the county must meet for a burn ban, according to Kralicek.

First and most importantly, the county must be at a severe drought level or worse.

As of July 21, the county is only at a moderate level, which is the first of four levels of drought classification. There are areas not far from Tulsa County, however, that have already reached the severe level. FOX23 Meteorologist Mikayla Smith predicts the county or at least parts of it will move to the next drought classification in the coming weeks if we do not see significant rainfall. Significant meaning inches of rain.

On top of the drought requirement, Kralicek said county fire chiefs must be on board with a burn ban. He told FOX23 this criterion has been met.

Finally, the county must meet one of two guidelines dealing with cause, occurrence, or initial attack of grassfires.

The next drought classification update comes out July 28. Therefore, that’s the next time Tulsa County could see a burn ban enacted.

