It’s been a hot second since we shared some electronic monitoring stories with you. Let’s get you caught up with a couple of our recent favorites. Here’s a good one. Chicago police and FBI agents made an interesting discovery while searching a supposedly abandoned apartment building on the South Side this month. Prosecutors said one of the units contained a man with a large amount of cash and marijuana and two children sitting on a bed with a gun under it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO