Trumbull County winner amidst slumping home sales

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With national home sales declining and a 22-year low in new mortgages, one county in the Valley saw an increase in sales last month.

Home sales in Trumbull County were up 12% in June, with the average price gaining 14% to $174,000.

Sales in Columbiana County were down 19% in June, with the average price slipping 3%.

In Mahoning County, sales were down 4%, but the average price climbed 14% to $196,000.

Nationally, home sales slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines.

Mortgage originations decreased 6.3% from a week ago and are at a 22-year low.

The Associated Press and Patty Coller contributed to this report.