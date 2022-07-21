ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu extends heat emergency in Boston as sweltering heat persists

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wd3Eb_0gnziZ4C00
Boston skyline

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday extended the heat emergency in Boston as sweltering heat continues to grip the region.

The heat emergency went into effect on Tuesday and will now remain in effect through Sunday.

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through the weekend, we’re extending the heat emergency to prioritize the well-being and safety of Boston’s families,” Wu said. “I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

To help residents beat the heat, cooling centers will be open at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Due to the rising COVID-19 case count, the use of masks in cooling centers is strongly recommended.

More than 50 splash pads will also be open at parks and playgrounds throughout Boston. Select indoor BCYF pools are open and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool is open Wednesday through Sunday. Registration for a time to swim can be found at this link.

Wu shared the following safety tips:

  • Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.
  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.
  • Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.
  • Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.
  • Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.
  • Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.
  • If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.
  • Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
  • If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.
  • Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.
  • Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Dorchester

BOSTON — A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Dorchester Sunday afternoon. Eversource said about 7,500 customers are currently without power. The company said it was able to restore power to about 12,500 customers through automatic and remote switching. “With the region continuing to experience extreme...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Train rolled out onto Red Line at Braintree, causing delays

BOSTON — There were delays on the Red Line Monday morning after a train rolled out of the rail yard and onto the tracks at Braintree Station. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. as MBTA employees were readying Red Line trains for the start of service. The two-car train set, which had an operator on board, had dimished braking capacity and came to a stop about 800 feet north of Braintree Station, the MBTA said.
BRAINTREE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another pro-white group stages demonstration in Boston

BOSTON — It was an event for children meant to raise awareness of gender diversity, to promote self-acceptance and build empathy through an enjoyable literary experience. That is how the organizers of the Drag Queen Story Hour described Saturday’s program in Jamaica Plain. “There’s nothing about promoting an...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Mail theft is on the rise nationally; so are check washing scams

NATICK, Mass. — With inflation spiking, scammers are working overtime to steal your hard-earned money. The latest fraud scheme involves stealing checks from mailboxes. 25 Investigates was contacted by a Natick man whose checking account was wiped out in March through a check washing scam. Our team began looking at how checks are swiped from the postal service and how consumers can better protect themselves.
NATICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Heat Exhaustion#Air Conditioning#Bcyf Mirabella Pool
Boston 25 News WFXT

Delta planes strike one another at Miami airport

MIAMI — A Delta Air Lines plane bound for Boston clipped a second Delta plane bound for Atlanta on Sunday at Miami International airport, WSB-TV reported. The incident happened as Boston-bound Flight 2911 was pushing back from the gate, officials with Miami International Airport told the news station. It made “minor, low-speed contact” with Atlanta-bound Flight 1654, a statement from the airline said.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Expert urges fishermen to use caution after whale breaches onto boat in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Authorities in Massachusetts are warning to boaters after a whale encounter off the coast of Plymouth. The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries issued a warning to boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders to use caution in the area. No one was hurt on Sunday when a breaching whale landed on the bow of a fishing boat in Plymouth. But there have been more similar incidents recently, and an expert explained why that has been the case. The latest incident happened off of Manomet Point, the same area where a paddleboarder had a close encounter with a whale the weekend before."What's going...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2nd Plymouth home to go up in flames in the past two days

A home in Plymouth was destroyed early Sunday when a fire tore through the residence. The family was not home at the time of the fire, officials said. Firefighters were called to Outlook Circle just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of heavy flames throughout the home. A second alarm was struck to provide additional relief due to the high temperatures.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston

What to know about the thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass.

“It appears storms will be focused mostly south of Route 2 through the afternoon then reaching the south coast toward evening.”. Thunderstorms will arrive in Massachusetts on Monday as the heat wave that has blanketed the region with suffocating temperatures nears its end. The National Weather Service said “oppressive” humidity...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
110K+
Followers
118K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy