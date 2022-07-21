Mayor Wu extends heat emergency in Boston as sweltering heat persists

Boston skyline

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday extended the heat emergency in Boston as sweltering heat continues to grip the region.

The heat emergency went into effect on Tuesday and will now remain in effect through Sunday.

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through the weekend, we’re extending the heat emergency to prioritize the well-being and safety of Boston’s families,” Wu said. “I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

To help residents beat the heat, cooling centers will be open at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Due to the rising COVID-19 case count, the use of masks in cooling centers is strongly recommended.

More than 50 splash pads will also be open at parks and playgrounds throughout Boston. Select indoor BCYF pools are open and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool is open Wednesday through Sunday. Registration for a time to swim can be found at this link.

Wu shared the following safety tips:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

