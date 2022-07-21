ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, crypto Twitter, the FBI is reading your tweets

By Elizabeth Lopatto
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that a crypto Twitter user named Cobie influenced the FBI into bringing an insider trading case. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is bringing an indictment against a former Coinbase employee, who allegedly tipped his brother and his buddy about which assets were about...

