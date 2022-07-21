ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Pulaski mountain bike park taking shape

By Andrew Webb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The site of the upcoming Pulaski mountain bike park looks like piles of dirt, but soon it’ll be a playground for bike riders of all ages. The Town of Pulaski’s Outdoor Facilities team, including coordinator Nathan Repass, is getting ready for Pulaski’s new mountain bike...

‘Floatilla’ down the Roanoke River for a good cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday, the Roanoke River was alive with flamingos, llamas, doughnuts, and unicorns as dozens of people escaped the heat for a “Floatilla to Starr Hill-a!”. The “Floatilla” started at Roanoke Mountain Adventures and ended at Starr Hill Brewery, which sold beers for a...
New River Valley Fair hoping to match 2021 crowd

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Fair is opening its gates for the first time, this year July 25. Organizers say last year around 24,000 people attended the fair, so the goal is to have similar numbers again at the end of this week. The New River Valley...
7@four: Birding Backpack programs bring bird clubs, libraries together

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Join in on the partnership between local libraries and bird clubs with one of the Birding Backpack programs. Maxine Fraade with the Roanoke Valley Bird Club joined the 7@four crew on Monday to talk about the efforts to bring bird watching to new audiences. Additional information...
Lord’s Acre sale scheduled

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Lord’s Acre/Lord’s Hour Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15. The sale will be held at the parking lot of Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount with selling beginning at 9 a.m. Churches interested in participating in the sale...
Botetourt County Historical Museum opens in new location

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can celebrate the new location of the Botetourt County Historical Museum. The Executive Director of the Botetourt County Historical Society, Lynsey Allie, said the museum had to relocate from the original spot because of renovations at the courthouse. It’s at 26 East Main Street in...
Smoke on the Mountain returns to Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual barbecue competition Smoke on the Mountain is back in Galax July 22-23. “The town welcomes you here,” four-time World Champion Myron Mixon said. “They want you here and you’re cooking downtown, you’re cooking where everybody’s at.”. This competition...
"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" Comes to Roanoke

Berglund Center is excited to announce the ultimate holiday experience, coming to Roanoke December 2. THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY TRADITION: “MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS” BY CHIP DAVIS COMES TO ROANOKE!. MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip...
Memorial Park time capsule seeks artifacts

Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy will be hosting a time capsule ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. Artifacts are being solicited from the public that relate to military service or Veterans Memorial Park on Saturdays at the VFW - American Legion hall at the park. The tank at Veterans Memorial...
Pulaski organizations collecting school supplies

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is partnering with T.G. Howard Community Center to make sure kids have school supplies this fall. The organizations have teamed up to collect supplies through August 1. There are donation bins at the municipal building, T.G. Howard Community Center, the Pulaski Fire...
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A retired Franklin County Sheriff’s K9 deputy was put to sleep Monday. A statement from the sheriff’s office read, “It is with great sadness to announce that this coming Monday, July 25th will be End of Watch for (Retired) K-9 Rex. At 15 years old, K-9 Rex is experiencing mobility issues that are hindering his quality of life. It has come time for Rex to cross the Rainbow Bridge.”
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Roanoke County in west central Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Northern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia West central Franklin County in west central Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poplar Hill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Pembroke and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Woman dies in truck wreck

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday, (July 24) at 10:09 a.m. on Beaver Creek Drive, one tenth of a mile north of Kings Mountain Road in Henry County. A 1998 Dodge R-15 was traveling north on Beaver Creek...
Crash on Route 122 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. As of 12:17p.m., southbound lanes of Route 122 in Franklin County remain closed. A crash has closed all lanes of VA-122 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Merriman Way Road. Drivers should expect...
Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were killed in a crash in Montgomery County Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Haley Hawthorne of Christiansburg was driving west along US 460 before running over the median and hitting a car driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg, who was traveling east, according to the sheriff’s office.
Wytheville Police Department launches #9PMroutine to keep residents safe

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department has a new initiative to help keep residents protected during the night hours. It’s called #9PMroutine. According to the police department, this is a way to remind residents to remove valuables from their cars, lock their cars up, lock up the house, turn on exterior lights, and activate alarms and security systems.
Wright, Fleming to marry in November

Tony and Daphne Wright of Lowgap announce the engagement of their son, Casey Gray Wright, of Lowgap, to Megan Fleming of Mount Airy. Casey is a graduate of NC State University and is employed by Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center. Megan is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is also employed at Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center.
