Pulaski mountain bike park taking shape

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Roanoke County in west central Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Northern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia West central Franklin County in west central Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poplar Hill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Pembroke and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

