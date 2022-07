BAY LAKE, Fla. – Last week, culinary students from Valencia College were among the first to see the newly reimagined dining room at Victoria & Albert’s. The restaurant is scheduled to open this week and will feature beautiful and elegant new enhancements in its dining room. Not only that, the restaurant’s menu also received an upgrade, showcasing seasonal flavors and a collection of wines from 35 regions.

