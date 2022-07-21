16-year-old arrested, charged with shooting juvenile in the head

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating three separate incidents involving law enforcement personnel and civilians. On July 21, officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in Horry County attempted to serve outstanding warrants against William Joshua Alston, 40, for domestic violence and kidnapping. An exchange of gunfire between the two parties ensued as Alston tried to flee the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Alston was later located with a gunshot wound to his foot.

