16-year-old arrested, charged with shooting juvenile in the head

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after an armed robbery Monday morning at a bus station in Myrtle Beach. The robbery happened at about 5 a.m. at the Greyhound Bus Station on 7th Avenue North, according to police. Officers were flagged down by the victim. Police found a car believed to be […]
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly kidnapped a woman and then led deputies on a high-speed chase through Berkeley County on Saturday. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of N Main Street near the I-26 Westbound on-ramp around 5:40 p.m. to look […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man has died more than three months after he was shot while in a car at a North Charleston gas station, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal announced on Monday. Jalen Gibbs, 20, of Charleston, was recovering at the West Village Post-Acute Skilled...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal has identified the victim of a deadly shooting from Friday afternoon in North Charleston as 16-year-old Khamari Davis. The teen from North Charleston was found with gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Forseman Street around 2:30 p.m....
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating three separate incidents involving law enforcement personnel and civilians. On July 21, officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in Horry County attempted to serve outstanding warrants against William Joshua Alston, 40, for domestic violence and kidnapping. An exchange of gunfire between the two parties ensued as Alston tried to flee the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Alston was later located with a gunshot wound to his foot.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash involving a box truck over the weekend in Berkeley County. Kayla Jefferson, 24, of Moncks Corner, was pronounced deceased. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an alleged armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javontay Savon Roger on Highmarket Street following a brief foot chase and standoff Saturday. According to Georgetown officials, Rogers was accused of using a firearm to rob […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Johnsonville, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Pecan Lane, Nunn said. The condition of the victim was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was available. Count […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston man who died after being shot in April. Jalen Gibbs, 20, died Friday at 9:22 p.m. at the West Village Post-Acute Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Greenville from a gunshot wound he suffered at approximately 3:40 p.m. on April 6, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday morning at the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the victim was taken to the hospital where he died. It’s expected that more...
The Charleston County Coroner identified a 13-year-old who was killed Thursday in what authorities believe is an accidental shooting. Micah Simmons of Goose Creek died at Trident Medical Center from a gunshot wound on July 21 at 5:12 a.m. Simmons was shot near North Oakridge Circle in unincorporated Charleston County.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed after a head-on collision in Florence County early Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 378 near Highway 52 at around 5:15 a.m. According to Ridgeway, a 2014...
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning crash on Johns Island. According to CPD, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Brownswood Road near Parish Church Road. The crash involved one vehicle and resulted in one death. Limited details were provided. Brownswood Road was closed for two hours following […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man has been transported to a hospital after a shooting on Johns Island early Sunday morning. According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies responded shortly after 2 a.m. to Ardwick Road near River Road after receiving a report of a shooting.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash that took place on I-26 late Thursday evening. O'Neal says James Fields, 54, of Charleston, was ejected from his motorcycle near West Montague Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:51...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Michael Hudson, 56, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery. A person reported a shooting in the area of 8th Avenue North and Lumber Street to officers at the Ted […]
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office says. Clarence Robinson, 34, died at approximately 2:37 a.m. Sunday at the scene of the crash on Brownswood Road near Dogpatch Lane, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A telecommunicator with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been fired after county officials said the worker violated policy. Charleston County requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an independent investigation into whether calls were mishandled after the center discovered that non-emergency calls for service were not properly entered into the system.
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Kayla Jefferson, 24, as the victim of traffic accident during the early morning hours of July 24 on Black Tom Road in Moncks Corner. The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the fatality. Jefferson was...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was cited after a car crashed into a building and caught on fire Sunday Night on Walton Drive in the Market Common, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened off Farrow Parkway near the Walmart Market. Officials said a car […]
Comments / 0