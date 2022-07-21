ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Hudsonville sophomore youngest to compete in U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst

By Steve Kaminski
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurreal, exciting and unforgettable are three words that help sum up Sophia Howard’s week. Educational and challenging work, too. Howard, who will be a sophomore at Hudsonville High School in the fall, participated in the July 18-20 inaugural United States Golf Association’s U.S. Adaptive Championship Open at Pinehurst No. 6 Golf...

MLive.com

Coopersville teen continues hot streak at Berlin Raceway

MARNE – Evan Shotko’s season reached rock bottom on June 7 when an accident took him out of the Money in the Bank 150 after just four laps. The 19-year-old Coopersville Super Late Model driver has been crushing it since, however. Shotko pocketed $5,000 after winning Saturday night’s...
MARNE, MI
MLive.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL CREDITORS: Mary B. Towner, born May 05, 1931, who was the grantor ("Grantor") of the Mary B. Towner Trust under agreement dated March 03, 1983, as amended and who lived at 2585 Memorial Drive, Muskegon, Michigan 49445, died on May 01, 2022. There is no personal representative of the Grantor's estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Mary B. Towner Trust under agreement dated March 03, 1983, as amended, will be forever barred unless presented to its Trustees, Paul Jeffrey Towner and Nancy J. Lucas, within four (4) months after the date of publication. Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it. Date: July 24, 2022. Trustee: Paul Jeffrey Towner Nancy J. Lucas 2607 Frederick Drive SE Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506 Trust Attorney: Thomas P. Hogan P24239 Rhoades McKee PC 55 Campau Ave. NW #300 Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (616) 235-3500.
MUSKEGON, MI

