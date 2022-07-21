Hudsonville sophomore youngest to compete in U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst

NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL CREDITORS: Mary B. Towner, born May 05, 1931, who was the grantor ("Grantor") of the Mary B. Towner Trust under agreement dated March 03, 1983, as amended and who lived at 2585 Memorial Drive, Muskegon, Michigan 49445, died on May 01, 2022. There is no personal representative of the Grantor's estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Mary B. Towner Trust under agreement dated March 03, 1983, as amended, will be forever barred unless presented to its Trustees, Paul Jeffrey Towner and Nancy J. Lucas, within four (4) months after the date of publication. Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it. Date: July 24, 2022. Trustee: Paul Jeffrey Towner Nancy J. Lucas 2607 Frederick Drive SE Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506 Trust Attorney: Thomas P. Hogan P24239 Rhoades McKee PC 55 Campau Ave. NW #300 Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (616) 235-3500.

