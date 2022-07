MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old from Myrtle Beach is being hailed as a hero after rescuing an elderly woman from her burning car. The city of Myrtle Beach posted that around 9 p.m. Sunday, the woman was in an accident near the intersection of Farrow Parkway and Fred Nash Boulevard, near The Market Common.

