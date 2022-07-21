Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Issa Rae has been fashionably applying pressure lately, and we are on the sidelines clapping! The multi-hyphenate star has been doing a press tour for her latest project, RAP SH!T, and she has been looking awesome! Each time she has stepped out, she has done so in a garb that can’t be denied. From colorful sets to body-hugging frocks, Issa Rae is stylishly unapologetic in these streets.

Rae has always had a knack for fashion, but recently, she turned her dial up. Her glow is undeniable, and she has us stalking her social media accounts just to see what she will rock next. Look no further than our girl Issa if you’ve been looking for inspiration to slay in these summer streets. She and her stylist Jason Rembert are on a stylish mission, and she is all the motivation you need.

Check out seven of her recent looks that have us rethinking our entire wardrobe.

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Issa Rae in Sammy B

It’s nothing for Issa Rae to pay homage to a Black designer. Here she is in NYC rocking a pink and orange Sammy B set that featured a sheer blouse, an orange bra over the blouse, and orange shorts underneath.

2. Issa Rae In Matthew Reisman

Issa Rae was stunning at her RAP SH!T L.A. premier in a emerald green Matthew Reisman dressed that hugged all of her curves perfectly.

3. Issa Rae in Solace London

Issa Rae looked timeless in an orange, strapless Solace London dress. She wore embellished ankle-strap sandals to set the look off.

4. Issa Rae in Printed Set

Issa Rae was spotted outside of NBC in New York City rocking this blue, white, and gold printed set. She wore ankle-strap sandals to complement the look, and her hair was swoop in a high ponytail.

5. Issa Rae in Peach Skirt Suit

Color is Issa Rae’s best friend. This peach skirt suit looked great on her brown skin tone. This outfit gives us 90’s vibes, and the detailing on the lace bustier and the jacket take it to another level.

6. Issa Rae in All White

Issa Rae brought this all-white look to life. The high-low pleated skirt is perfect for showing off Issa’s long, toned legs.

7. Issa Rae in Linen

What’s a summer without linen?! Issa Rae is a classic in this brown, linen pantsuit. Instead of wearing a blouse underneath the set, she opted for a bralette which added a little sexy to the look.