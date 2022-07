No Nay Never podcast can be found on Twitter here and their website is right here. Last season was a difficult one to watch, with highlights being few and far between. We kept thinking we’d reached a turning point and things would improve but they didn’t and we just couldn’t drag ourselves out of the relegation battle, even on the last day when it was in our hands. If you don’t score goals, win matches and beat the teams around you then you can’t be surprised when you go down.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO