BELLEVUE, Wash. - A suspected DUI driver was arrested after smashing into a Bellevue Metro bus, sending five passengers to the hospital early Saturday morning. According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), the 25-year-old driver fled from police when they tried to pull him over for suspected driving under the influence just after midnight. When the pursuit reached the corner of Bel-Red Rd. and NE 24th St., the driver slammed his red Ford Mustang into the side of a city bus.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO