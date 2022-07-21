KeKe Palmer Appeared On ‘The Tonight Show’ Rocking Braids And A Sheer Prada Look

Source: NBC / Getty

Keke Palmer is making her Nope press rounds and looking fabulous while doing so. The actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show showing body in a sheer Prada look complemented by thigh-length braids.

Palmer has been serving look after look lately. Her silver, see-through frock showed off her killer curves and gorgeous brown skin. It was adorned with orange crystals on the sides, and she donned a white tank top and black, high waist bottoms underneath. The Barber Shop 2 star wore her hair in knotless box braids that were swept to the side.

Not only is Palmer stylish, but she also exudes a realness about her that is relatable. During her chat with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Palmer had the opportunity to discuss her viral video, which later became a popular social media meme. Fallon pulls up the video clip where Palmer is shown a picture of Vice President Dick Cheney and asks if she knows who he is. Not recognizing the man in the photo, Palmer replied with the now-famous line, “Sorry to this man.” After the clip played, both Palmer and Fallon shared a laugh as Palmer explained that her fans have yet to let that moment die down.

Check out her latest movie, Nope in theaters this Friday, July 22.

