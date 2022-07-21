ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

KeKe Palmer Appeared On ‘The Tonight Show’ Rocking Braids And A Sheer Prada Look

By Samjah Iman
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSPd9_0gnzf5SA00
Source: NBC / Getty

Keke Palmer is making her Nope press rounds and looking fabulous while doing so. The actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show showing body in a sheer Prada look complemented by thigh-length braids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wn2S1_0gnzf5SA00
Source: NBC / Getty

Palmer has been serving look after look lately. Her silver, see-through frock showed off her killer curves and gorgeous brown skin. It was adorned with orange crystals on the sides, and she donned a white tank top and black, high waist bottoms underneath. The Barber Shop 2 star wore her hair in knotless box braids that were swept to the side.

Not only is Palmer stylish, but she also exudes a realness about her that is relatable. During her chat with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Palmer had the opportunity to discuss her viral video, which later became a popular social media meme. Fallon pulls up the video clip where Palmer is shown a picture of Vice President Dick Cheney and asks if she knows who he is. Not recognizing the man in the photo, Palmer replied with the now-famous line, “Sorry to this man.” After the clip played, both Palmer and Fallon shared a laugh as Palmer explained that her fans have yet to let that moment die down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOXKM_0gnzf5SA00
Source: NBC / Getty

Check out her latest movie, Nope in theaters this Friday, July 22.

DON’T MISS…

KeKe Palmer Appeared On ‘The Tonight Show’ Rocking Braids And A Sheer Prada Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Janet Jackson Slays In An All-Black Christian Siriano Dress That’s Everything

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in an all-black look that we love. Taking to the platform, the entertainer donned a long sleeved Christian Siriano dress that was everything. She paired the look with strappy heels and black bangles that she wore on both wrists. As for her hair, she wore her locs short and in a bowl cut that was in the shape of a blunt bob with bangs that framed her gorgeous face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Keke Palmer
Harper's Bazaar

Keke Palmer Is Leading the Neon Trend in a Head-to-Toe Highlighter Green Outfit

This summer, Keke Palmer is packing a punch with some help from a neon color palette. While out and about in New York City yesterday, the actress looked brilliant in a bright, highlighter green ensemble. The vibrant look was composed of a trench coat, a blazer, tapered high-waisted trousers, and even PVC pumps. For a touch of contrast, she wore a white crop top underneath her blazer, which she matched to an ivory handbag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

Keke Palmer's Chunky Box Braids Flow All the Way Past Her Lower Back Tattoo

Keke Palmer went for major impact when she hit the red carpet in support of her new movie Nope wearing ultra-long chunky box braids that flowed all the way down her back. Palmer, who stars in the Jordan Peele film, attended the film's premiere on July 18 in a white cropped bustier top, low-rise fitted black maxi skirt with suspenders, and long black leather gloves, all from Marc Jacobs, and silver jewelry from Bvlgari. Her hair was the perfect pairing for the graphic black-and-white ensemble with the length hitting past her hips to brush her lower back tattoo, adding to the minimal-yet-funky elements of her outfit. (If you're curious, the tattoo reads "Renaissance woman.") The braids, bustier top, and slim skirt gave us a '90s vibe but could truly be at home in 1998 or 2028.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Box Braids#Prada#Keke Palmer Appeared#The Barber Shop 2
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Brings Neon Colors to ‘Seth Meyers’ in Orange Blazer and Pointy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Contrasting her “Nope” cast, Keke Palmer went with a bright summer attire for their appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this week. The leading actress expressed her glowing personality with colors that represented her liveliness.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Immediately Bookmarking Keke Palmer's Long, Glossy Box Braids

Keke Palmer’s Instagram grid is as much a one-woman variety show as it is a personal social media page — and it seems like the multitalented Palmer wouldn’t have it any other way. Her feed is studded with knockout outfits and unreal beauty moments, but the Nope star is just as confident and content posting memes, TikToks, and quippy video clips as she is sharing budget-busting high-fashion photoshoots. But by mixing up her content, Palmer ensures it all stands out — but her red carpet looks might just be a cut above the rest. Keke Palmer’s jumbo box braids at the Nope premiere on July 18 just confirmed what everyone already thought: she’s always been among the more stylish celebrities, but 2022 is the year she’s leveraging her natural knack for aesthetics to become a full-fledged beauty icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

Yara Shahidi Rocks A Brown Knit Dress For New York Promo Run

Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of New York City working a super trendy brown knit dress that was everything!. Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Philosophy Official ensemble to perfection as she donned the thin strapped knit dress and matching crop top over it. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo braids which she rocked in a high pony tail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Gothic-Glam in Spandex Dress & Pantaboots at Balenciaga Couture After-Party

Emily Ratajkowski wore one of Balenciaga’s most recognizable pieces to the luxury brand’s latest event. The author attended the dinner and after-party following Balenciaga’s Haute Couture runway show, held in Paris on Wednesday. She hit the event alongside other stars like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Alexa Demie, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell just to name a few.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy