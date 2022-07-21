LeRoy Butler prepares for Hall of Fame enshrinement

Former Green Bay Packer safety LeRoy Butler Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another all-time great Green Bay Packer received his call to the Hall this offseason. Former defensive back LeRoy Butler, who has waited over two decades for his turn to enter Canton, finally received the illustrious invitation to join fellow immortal NFL legends. The Florida native will join the likes of Herb Adderley, Willie Wood, Bobby Dillon and Charles Woodson as other Packer greats that have a bronze bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

LeRoy Butler's career spanned from 1990 to 2001. He was one of the decade's most dominant defensive players. He started 165 out of the 181 games that he played in for Green Bay over 12 seasons. He recorded at least three interceptions in eight of his 12 seasons on Lombardi Avenue. He also forced 13 fumbles and sacked the quarterback 20.5 times. He was an absolute playmaker, especially while playing under then-head coach Mike Holmgren from 1992 to 1998. He earned four First-Team All-Pro elections in a six-year span, including three straight from 1996-1998. Butler, along with Brett Favre and Reggie White, fit the criteria for being a cornerstone piece of the Green Bay Packers and was a key catalyst for the team's Super Bowl run during the 1996-97 season.

Butler will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the night of August 4th, along with the rest of the 2022 class that includes the likes of Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Tony Boselli. It has been a long time coming for Butler and his family. Soon, the wait will be over and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer will become part of NFL immortality and officially unveil his bronze bust for which he has waited so long.