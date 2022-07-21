ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Is Actually A ‘Hell Yea’ If You Love Sci-Fi Thrillers

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago
Source: Universal Pictures / 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

Stressed. That’s the only way I could describe the feelings that ran through my blood as I watched Jordan Peele’s sci-fi thriller, Nope. The film, which was written, directed, and co-produced by Peele under Monkeypaw Productions, features Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood, Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood, and Angel Torres as Brandon Perea.

The Haywood siblings live in a small rural town, where they operate a family business, Haywood Hollywood Horses. When the two discover a spaceship circling their ranch, they decide to put cameras around their home to capture alien activity. While in the store, they meet Brandon, a feisty salesman with diverse knowledge of video equipment and, surprise, surprise, aliens. Together, the trio does what it takes to capture footage of the otherworldly species.

In true Peele fashion, you have to pay close attention to the small details in the film. While the themes are not as overt as his previous Blockbuster films, you’ll have several “ah ha” moments by connecting the dots and chain of events.

Source: Universal Pictures / 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

Although the plot line had enough to keep you thinking, I couldn’t help but focus on Palmer’s character, Emerald. The quirky, queer, free-spirited millennial was both full of character and full of style. The costume design team gave Palmer a relaxed, vintage look that perfectly embodied her character’s personality. I was also impressed by her natural curls throughout the film. Emerald is the Black woman who lets her innate Superwoman qualities shine through – all while her natural curls blow in the wind. And she’s wearing a dope pair of vintage denim dad jeans, cowboy boots, and a graphic tee. It’s a vibe!

Source: Universal Pictures / 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

You’ll be highly disappointed if you’re expecting Get Out or Us from Peele’s latest flick. The director proves that his vision is multi-dimensional as he breathes new life into a genre that can be hit or miss. Science Fiction has always been popular, but Peele’s unique spin on the film is refreshing, and it will absolutely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Nope hits theaters Friday, July 22.

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Is Actually A 'Hell Yea' If You Love Sci-Fi Thrillers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

