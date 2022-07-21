ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For Fenty Hair, Sends The Internet Spiraling

By Shannon Dawson
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6dQj_0gnzeJlI00
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna might be taking the hair industry by storm very soon. It looks like the Fenty Beauty founder recently filed a trademark to begin the formation of her Fenty Hair venture.

According to the documentation, Rih’s company Roraj Trade LLC recently filed for the trademark on July 15. The burgeoning hair brand will offer a wide variety of goods and services, including hair accessories, wigs, extensions, and electric combs, the paperwork notes.

Now, this could very well be hearsay. We won’t know until we hear the official news from the bustling billionaire herself. Still, it looks like the singer is doing everything in her power to position Fenty as a super giant in the beauty industry.

In 2020, the “Love on the Brain” hitmaker sent fans and social media haywire when she launched Fenty Skin. A year later, the star, who just welcomed a baby boy with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, dropped Fenty Parfum. The magnolia and tangerine-infused perfume sold out within seconds upon its release.

Fans react to the Fenty Hair news

While some fans are excited about Rih’s forthcoming business venture, other Navy stans are wondering when the star will release new music.

“Fenty hair, fenty beauty, fenty skin like…when we gon get fenty sings like forreal,” wrote one person on Twitter.

While another user chimed in:

“You’re in no place to release “fenty hair” just release the damn album… @rihanna.”

Fans have been impatiently waiting for the Bajan beauty to drop new music since 2016’s ANTI. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2020, Rihanna said that although expanding Fenty has been on the top of her agenda, she’s “always working on music.”

“When I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” she added.

What do you think about the singer’s burgeoning Fenty hairline? Will you be supporting the brand when it hits stores? Tell us down below!

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For Fenty Hair, Sends The Internet Spiraling was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
Cinemablend

Full House And Hallmark Vet Lori Loughlin Made First TV Appearance Post-Scandal, Got Emotional About Healing Through Volunteer Work

Lori Loughlin has slowly worked her way back into Hollywood since being released from prison in 2020 after the college admissions scandal. While she’s been working as an actress again, Loughlin hadn't made any public appearances or done any interviews until very recently. Highlighting a charity close to her heart led to the actress making her first TV appearance post-scandal. The Full House and Hallmark vet got emotional about healing in her first interview in a long time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy