“I definitely think they’ll both be healthy (to start the season),” Booth said, via Vorkunov. “Especially with the nature of Mike’s injury, and even Jamal, we’ll probably have to be wary about back-to-backs and things of that nature. As we get close to the season Coach (Mike Malone) and I will sit down with performance staff and map out a plan for what that looks like during the regular season.”

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO