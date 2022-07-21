ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé Reveals The Track List For Renaissance & The Beyhive Is Anxious

By Airiel Sharice
 4 days ago

We’re just nine days away from the return of Beyoncé and finally, the track list for her long-awaited album has been revealed.

The Grammy-award-winning singer took to Instagram stories Wednesday to reveal the full list.

Renaissance will feature 16 tracks and of course, the beyhive cannot wait to hear. “THIQUE” already has everyone intrigued!

It’s unclear if there will be any features, but everyone is already attempting to guess the vibe of the songs. Let us prepare ourselves now!

Check out the full tracklist below along with some fan reactions.

Tell Us, What Song Are You Most Excited To Hear?

