ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Ware Animal Control search for suspect throwing meat bones into dog park

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RUsl_0gnzeCaD00

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Animal Control is seeking the community’s help in locating who might be throwing beef and chicken bones into the Ware dog park.

22News contacted Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier to see if the bones had been contaminated or poisoned. “We don’t have any information about the bones being contaminated/poisoned in anyway at this point, nor do we suspect,” he said. “The main issue is concern for the dogs health, we don’t want any harm coming to any dogs that may eat those bones, especially with them sitting out in this heat.”

Even though the park is not under any official warning at this time, Crevier says, “as a dog owner I wouldn’t allow my dog to eat anything that wasn’t from the animal’s owner.”

The case is currently being investigated by the Ware Animal Control and the police are to assist if needed.

Comments / 2

josh
4d ago

Obviously it’s the people who live right next door to the park throwing them over the fence don’t post about do something

Reply
2
Related
WWLP

Northampton Animal Control searching for owner of dog left tied to pole

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Animal Control is investigating an incident where an elderly pit bull dog was left tied to a utility pole on a dirt road. According to Animal Control, they received a report of a dog tied to a utility pole on Sunday, July 17th on a dirt road that extended off of Park Hill Road, near the solar farm. When officers arrived, they found the dog still there. The person that reported the incident told police the dog was left there between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

Two arrested after sleeping inside unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after being found sleeping inside an unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield. According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokersperson Ryan Walsh, 40-year-old Wilberto Castro of Springfield and 30-year-old Amber Couture of Agawam were arrested after police were called to 38 High Street for a suspicious person inside an apartment on High Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

State Police hosting free car seat inspection event in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are holding a free car seat safety inspection Tuesday. The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Northampton State Police Barracks located at 555 North King Street. State Police offer free car seat inspections as part of the Child Passenger Safety Equipment Grant. Certified State Police car seat technicians will be available to help provide instruction and guidance to residents on the proper installation of a car seat.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#The Ware Animal Control
WWLP

MISSING: South Hadley police looking for runaway teen

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away. According to the South Hadley Police, 15-year-old Isabella Barnes was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd in the area of Carew at West Main Street by the car wash. She was seen getting into a white Jeep.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Monson police have goat on the lam in custody

MONSON – Local police are searching for the owners of a fugitive goat found on Sunday in the area of Ayers Road. In a humorous Facebook post entitled “the one that goat away” police asked anyone who is missing the escape artist to contact them at 413-893-9500.
MONSON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Swim with family members turns deadly for 56-year-old Massachusetts man

A family is morning the loss of a Massachusetts man who died while going out for a swim on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 4:30 p.m., the Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester. Local Officers and Firefighters along with the State Police Dive Team and State Police Air Wing responded to the scene.
WINCHESTER, MA
WWLP

Police monitor trespassing along Westfield River

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell – Montgomery Police patrolled along the Westfield River on Saturday. According to the department, the UTV unit found and put out several cooking/campfires. People who were caught trespassing were asked to leave. The Westfield River runs along Route 20.
RUSSELL, MA
communityadvocate.com

Worcester man arrested following shoplifting at Tractor Supply Store

WESTBOROUGH – A Worcester man faces charges after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from the Tractor Supply Store on Milk Street. Evan Charbonneau has been charged with shoplifting by concealing. The reporting party called the Westborough Police Department at 7:37 p.m. yesterday and told officers that the man...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WWLP

Athol Police searching for missing man

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Friday night. Police are searching for Damien Feeley, who was last seen on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Police have provided a photo of him in case anyone in the public sees him.
ATHOL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Missing Springfield man, police ask for help

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from Springfield has been missing for months now and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Take a close look at the photo. Do you recognize him?. This is 60-year-old Rafael Negron-Morales. Police say his family and friends have not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy