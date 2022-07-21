Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Official Name of DC Event Series Revealed

DC Comics rolled out an official trailer for Milestone Generations. The documentary focuses on the formation of Milestone Media. Last year, the publisher announced that the imprint would return with Denys Cowan and Reggie Hudlin at the helm. In addition to this initiative, projects like Milestone Generations were given a spotlight. By focusing on how these two, along with Dwayne McDuffie, Derek Dingle, and Michael Davis shook up the comics world back in 1993, fans would grow an appreciation for the place that gave them hits like Static, Blood Syndicate, Icon and Rocket, and many more. Hardware also gets some time in the spotlight too. It's nice to see DC give these creators a real shout outs because the modern DC Animated output owes a large debt to their efforts. Check out the brand-new trailer for yourself!

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO