Yuma, AZ

Man accused of DUI after rear-ending Arizona trooper in Yuma

By Brent Corrado
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after being rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver in Yuma. DPS says the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on July 19...

www.fox10phoenix.com

kyma.com

Agents find three migrants crammed inside trunk near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma sector says agents found three migrants hiding inside a car's trunk. On Thursday, agents stopped a Chevrolet Impala at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Yuma and referred it to secondary inspection. Investigations on the vehicle led to agents...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Two adults found fatally stabbed in backyard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a domestic disturbance call and upon arrival found two adults fatally stabbed in the backyard. YPD went to the neighborhood around Yuma High School on 9th Avenue just after 5 p.m. The two adults, a 60-year-old man and...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

63-year-old man accused of stabbing homeowners in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said a 63-year-old man stabbed two homeowners, Sunday near 9th Avenue and 6th street. According to the Yuma Police Department, around 5:13 p.m., there was a “domestic disturbance” involving two adults who were found dead in their backyard with with multiple stab wounds.
YUMA, AZ
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
FOX 5 San Diego

Video: Suspect stabs police dog in bid to evade capture

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday said a man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a bail bondsman stabbed a police K-9 as he attempted to evade capture in the San Diego River. About 6:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force were searching for the man. He had a warrant for assaulting the bondsman with a firearm and violently resisting officers, San Diego police Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene.TV. Gini called the man “a prolific suspect here in the riverbed” known to officers as they’ve had multiple run-ins with him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Felon Stabs K-9 (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Six migrants found at checkpoint on Arizona-95

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents recently stopped a human smuggling attempt. At 7 p.m. on Monday, agents stopped a Honda Accord along Arizona-95 near Quartzite. Agents found six people in the vehicle did not have proper documentation to be in...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Homeless woman attacked in her sleep in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department says a homeless woman was awakened when she was hit multiple times with a metal object. Police say they received a call on Thursday at midnight about an assault near Cesar Chavez Blvd. When police arrived they saw a woman bleeding...
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

El Centro Border Patrol rescue sixteen migrants in the mountains

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol agents rescued about sixteen lost undocumented immigrants in the Jacumba Wilderness region on Thursday. Around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, El Centro Border Patrol were notified of sixteen individuals lost in the wilderness. Agents located the group at 2:32 a.m. about one...
kyma.com

Man found dead in Calexico canal

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man was found dead Wednesday evening in the Central Main Canal behind Ashley Furniture located on Rockwood Avenue. According to the Calexico Police Department, two IID employees saw a man enter the canal near the hydro electric plant around 1:15 pm. IID Governmental Affairs...
CALEXICO, CA
KTAR.com

Mexican man indicted for smuggling 163 pounds of meth into Arizona

PHOENIX — A Mexican man has been indicted after being accused of smuggling 163 pounds of meth across the border into Arizona, authorities said Wednesday. Jose Luis Vazquez-Gonzalez, 39, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS 8

Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KYMA News 11

Victim in Sunday shooting identified

13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif speaks with a resident in the neighborhood. Virginia Pena, 39, has been identified by Yuma police as the victim in Sunday morning's shooting when a dark-colored pick-up truck fired shots at an SUV with four people inside. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to...

