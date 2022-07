Swifties are roasting recent Jeopardy! contestants for their lack of Taylor Swift expertise after all three of them missed a clue about one of the songstress’s Lover tracks. During Wednesday's game (July 20), the $400 clue under the category "Title That Completes the Rhyme" stumped returning champion Matt Mierswa and both of his competitors. Not even host Ken Jennings’ robotic voice would have kept Swifties from buzzing in within a millisecond with the correct answer for the clue, “And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop, like can you just not, step on my gown?", but the players didn’t even have a guess to wager. Instead, they remained silent until the buzzer signaled time.

