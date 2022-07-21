Border Patrol agents rescue drowning migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a man from drowning in the Rio Grande.

The agency’s news release said on July 20, agents observed a man struggling to stay afloat in the river near Brownsville.







Agents jumped in and assisted the man by pulling him to the riverbank. During the rescue, the Mexican national briefly lost consciousness.

Agents transported him to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Earlier in the morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended four migrants near Sullivan City. One of the subjects, a Honduran national, displayed symptoms of nausea and dehydration.

Agents requested emergency medical services and transported the subject to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

In addition, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents responded to a 911 emergency call from two lost people on a ranch near Encino.

Agents conducted a search and located the two men from Guatemala in good health, and transported them to the Falfurrias station.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.