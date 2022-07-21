ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Border Patrol agents rescue drowning migrants

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a man from drowning in the Rio Grande.

The agency’s news release said on July 20, agents observed a man struggling to stay afloat in the river near Brownsville.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAxF0_0gnzcQlZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFWlZ_0gnzcQlZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mcj7W_0gnzcQlZ00

Agents jumped in and assisted the man by pulling him to the riverbank. During the rescue, the Mexican national briefly lost consciousness.

Agents transported him to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Earlier in the morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended four migrants near Sullivan City. One of the subjects, a Honduran national, displayed symptoms of nausea and dehydration.

Agents requested emergency medical services and transported the subject to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

In addition, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents responded to a 911 emergency call from two lost people on a ranch near Encino.

Agents conducted a search and located the two men from Guatemala in good health, and transported them to the Falfurrias station.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
dallasexpress.com

Texas Law Enforcement Sweep Multiple Stash Houses

In the span of two days, Texas law enforcement has been able to shut down three different stash houses where unlawful migrants were being held, some allegedly against their will. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehended people in two of those three smuggling stash houses and pursued...
ALTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Falfurrias, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Sullivan City, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Encino, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: MS13 gang member threatens to decapitate officer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested an alleged MS13 gang member after she threatened a peace officer. Gabriella Aldana, 41, was accused of attempting to enter a woman’s home while yelling out the homeowner’s name and kicking the front door. After speaking to the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Suspect, 27, wanted in murder of homeless man

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of murdering a homeless man. Keith Vladimir Garcia, 27, is wanted for murder, a 1st-degree felony. A warrant for Garcia’s arrest was issued in McAllen Municipal Court. The suspect is...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Man wanted for credit card abuse

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownville Police Department is searching for a man accused of credit card abuse. Detectives with the Brownsville PD are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of attempting to make purchases at several retail stores with a stolen credit card. On...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Missing teen found safe, reunited with family

Update: Lopez has been found and reunited with her family, according to an update from Brownsville PD. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Alyssa Gisselle Lopez, a 19-year-old person with autism, has been missing since about 2 p.m. today. Lopez was last […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Guatemala#Dehydration#Mexican#Honduran#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll increases in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19. Cameron County has received an additional 742 laboratory reports of COVID-19. This includes the following 409 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Between Saturday and Monday, the county confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A La Feria man in his 90s and a […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Two charged with murder of Brownsville man

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two people were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a Brownsville man earlier this week. Cameron County sheriff Eric Garza said investigators arrested 41-year-old Veronica Posas and 31-year-old Joshua Ramirez. Garza said both are connected to the stabbing death of Luis Rivera-Gonzalez, a Brownsville resident, who was found […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

2 Killed In ATV Collision Near Alton

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are looking into all of the factors that led to a deadly crash between two ATV’s west of Alton. Deputies responded to the scene early Saturday morning near Mile 5 Road and Minnesota Road. The crash killed one man, 36-year-old Marcos Ramos, and a male juvenile. Two females were injured and are expected to recover. Investigators suspect alcohol was one of the factors in the deadly accident.
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Search warrant prompts three arrests in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office search warrant led to a triple arrest in Los Fresnos. Luis Arturo Ibarra Gamez, Jose Torres Hernandez and Jose Ibarra were arrested Friday after a drug seizure and are facing several charges. After a long-term investigation, the Cameron...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man evades arrest on dirt bike

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who evaded arrest on a dirt bike. According to the sheriff’s office, on July 16, deputies noticed a dirt bike being operated on a public road without any license plate or lights. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dirt bike on […]
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead in overnight ATV crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash that left two people dead. At about 1:09 a.m. this morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Minnesota Road south of 5 Mile Line Road. The crash involved...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Mercedes Police Find Stash House With Dozens Of Illegal Immigrants

Police in Mercedes say they discovered a stash house containing dozens of illegal immigrants while investigating a string of burglaries. Officers found the stash house yesterday in the 600 block of South Washington Avenue. More than 30 people were inside, including several children. Officers notified the Border Patrol following the discovery.
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: 48 people arrested in stash house operations

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two migrant smuggling stash houses and engaged in a vehicle pursuit, said the agency’s news release. On July 19, agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas, operating as a stash house. Agents along with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Police find stash house with over 30 migrants in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police located a stash house with over 30 migrants on Thursday. The stash house was located at the 600 block of South Washington Avenue in Mercedes. Mercedes PD told ValleyCentral that they were investigating several burglaries of apartments in the area when they went to the residence. The residence ended […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes burglary investigation turns to human smuggling bust

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Police initiated an investigation of a home connected to a string of burglaries on July 21, but the burglary investigation shifted into a human smuggling investigation when officers found over 30 undocumented immigrants in the residence. The house located at the 600 block of South Washington was found to be […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy