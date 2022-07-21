Tallahassee police find fentanyl in drug arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Money that supports at-risk youth, organizations say, is one place to start when it comes to addressing gun violence in Tallahassee. The Life Center in Tallahassee is an incubator for non-profits in the social services sector. They said leaders need to take a look at the big picture when it comes to the cost of violence in our city.

